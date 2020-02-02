Fox News’ Howard Kurtz rebuked President Donald Trump for attacking the network over the interviews they’ve conducted with Democrats.

Last week, Trump raged on Twitter that it’s “Really pathetic how Fox News is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates.” Trump also ripped Fox host Chris Wallace, former Fox host Shepard Smith, and then proclaimed that “this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings.”

…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

While Kurtz declined to say anything about Trump attacking Wallace and Smith, he did retort to the president saying the network is facing imminent ratings death by speaking to Democrats.

“Interviewing Democrats during the impeachment trial – or any other time – isn’t being PC, it’s fair journalism. As for the future, Fox News finished the 18th straight year as the top rated cable news network by far. So odds are we’ll be around for a while.”

