Howard Kurtz Whacks CNN Over Demise of Brian Stelter, Attacks Network’s ‘Relentlessly Anti-Fox Programming’

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took several shots at CNN while his rival media analyst, Brian Stelter, offered his final goodbyes on Reliable Sources.

The MediaBuzz host concluded his show on Sunday by weighing in on the news over on CNN — where, as Kurtz spoke, Stelter was closing out his last appearance on the network with the cancellation of Reliable Sources. Kurtz began by saying, “I’m not going to get personal…just wish them well,” but he offered his hypothesis on how his rival show came to an end.

“Chris Licht, the new president of CNN, made clear when he took over in the spring that he wanted less extreme partisanship for the network, a return to its roots, and that makes sense,” Kurtz said. “The problem is: after six years of bitterly anti-Trump and relentlessly anti-Fox programming, CNN had surrendered that reputation, and it had plenty of company in the business.”

After a dig at how Reliable Sources had “less than half” of MediaBuzz’s ratings, Kurtz reminded viewers that he used to host the program when he worked for CNN until 2013. He did so while offering his observation that most media outlets covering Reliable Source’s cancellation didn’t bring up the show’s competition with MediaBuzz.

“When you have two media shows going head-to-head and the one with less than half the ratings gets taken off the air, that might be considered part of the story,” Kurtz said. “[Reliable Sources] had been my show. I helped build that franchise, and I was very proud of being fair to conservatives, liberals, independents and everyone else. It was a different era at CNN.”

“Fairness is the brand I brought here,” Kurtz continued as he referred back to MediaBuzz. “Not everyone wants balance, they just want you to be on their team. But I believe we’ve shown there’s a loyal audience that grades fairness over partisanship. So now, there’s only one media analysis program on national television, and you’re watching it.”

