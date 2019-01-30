Howard Schultz Slams Warren’s Wealth-Tax Idea: It’s a ‘False Campaign Promise to Make Noise’

While playing word association with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, potential 2020 independent presidential candidate Howard Schultz ripped into Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) wealth tax idea, which would tax the total assets of households worth more than $50 million, according to Boston.com.

“Elizabeth Warren’s proposal is a wealth tax,” Harlow stated.

“Oh, God,” he replied.

“It’s an additional two percent tax on Americans whose net worth, this isn’t just an income tax. It’s an asset tax,” she explained.

“Well, first of all it’s an idea that has no merit,” Schultz said. “It — she knows that there’s no way this could come to pass. These are just false campaign promises to make noise. And, again, it’s punitive. No, I don’t agree with that.”

Schultz told MSNBC he was approached by Warren a few year ago for money for her Senate campaign.

“I did not,” he said. “I don’t believe Elizabeth Warren is what [I] stand for. I don’t believe the country should be heading for socialism.”

Warren wasn’t the only subject in the word association game. When Harlow brought up President Donald Trump, Schultz did not hesitate with his answer.

“President Trump has done almost everything possible to discredit the dignity, the civility, the values, the respectfulness of the Oval Office,” he said.

Ex-Starbucks CEO @HowardSchultz calls President Trump “despicable.” “President Trump has done almost everything possible to discredit the dignity, the civility, the values, the respectfulness of the Oval Office,” he says to @PoppyHarlowCNN. https://t.co/UdbUuLY19o pic.twitter.com/d8lbyJoZaU — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 30, 2019

Yet another instance of Schultz firing in all directions since announcing.

Watch above, via CNN.

[Featured image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com