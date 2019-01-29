Howard Schultz Spars With Meghan McCain Over Third Party Run: ‘You’re Putting Words In My Mouth’

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz clashed with Meghan McCain his proposed third party run for president in 2020 on The View Tuesday.

McCain grilled Schultz on his platform, asking if he supported Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and was pro-life (no and no).

“You already lost me, I’m really pro-life,” McCain said.

“We should be able to disagree on those kinds of issues and yet come together on what’s most important for the country,” Schultz replied.

McCain said, “my conservative pro-life values are very important to me,” arguing that the United States is a two-party system because Democrats and Republicans align with party politics.

“If you can live with the hypothetical situation you get Trump reelected that’s fine but no one seems terribly convinced this is a possible…” McCain said.

“You’re putting words in my mouth,” Schultz interjected. “I’m not going to live with President Trump being re-elected because that’s not going to happen.”

Watch above, via ABC.

