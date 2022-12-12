‘I Don’t Like This’: Ronna McDaniel Squirms When Fox’s Varney Asks if Trump is Responsible for GOP’s Midterm Losses

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was very reluctant to say former President Donald Trump had anything to do with the GOP not doing as well in the midterm elections as they had expected.

McDaniel joined Stuart Varney on Fox Business on Monday to talk about the GOP’s leadership deliberations as she seeks another term as chairwoman. During this interview, the former president came up when Varney asked McDaniel if she would “publicly say Donald Trump bears any responsibility for some of the losses in the midterm elections?”

Her answer:

I don’t like this. I don’t like these parceling out. He supported Ted Budd, who won. He supported JD Vance who won. I think there’s a lot of things. That’s why I put together an after-action report, we have to look at Dobbs. But here is the one thing I think people should be talking about: the amount of ticket-splitting…why are Republicans voting for one Republican and not the other?

Varney interjected at that point to suggest that the answer is “Trump.”

“Isn’t that the answer,” he said. “The answer is Trump, isn’t it?”

“I’m not into the blame game right now,” McDaniel responded. “I think we have to do an analysis. I think it is too quick. You can’t parcel out — will this endorsement help this one? It is the whole message. What did each candidate do? What is the turnout? Most importantly, how do we get independents to support Republicans and how we get Republicans to support other Republicans? This infighting is never gonna help that. We need Trump voters, we need McCain voters, we need Romney voters and then some in order to beat the Democrats.”

McDaniel’s refusal to hold Trump responsible for the Republican Party’s underperformance comes amid recurring discussions about whether the former president should run for office again, or even to remain leader of the GOP. Meanwhile, McDaniel is facing dissent from GOPers who say she ought to be replaced as RNC chief in light of November’s disappointments.

Watch above via Fox Business.

