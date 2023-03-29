‘I Have No Idea What I’m Talking About’: Jesse Watters Throws in the Towel During Rant About Artificial Intelligence

Jesse Watters’ co-hosts cracked up when he admitted he has “no idea” what he’s talking about during a segment on artificial intelligence.

The table reacted to comments from Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and other tech leaders in a letter calling for a pause on the development of AI, saying it has “profound risks to society.”

The letter comes amid the development of tools such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, which are capable of mimicking human speech patterns.

“Most Americans are worried about robots taking their jobs,” Watters said on Wednesday’s episode of The Five. “Here’s why you shouldn’t worry about it. Robots can’t be consumers. Robots can’t buy anything. Robots don’t get wages and they can’t contribute to 401(k)s. Robots can’t be taxed. You’d basically destroy two-thirds of the economy because two-thirds of the economy is driven by consumer spending.”

He then addressed the possibility that AI could enslave humans.

“Here’s why I’m not worried about that,” he said. “Because computers are only motivated by efficiency. And slaves are not efficient. If you look at the southern economy versus the northern economy, the southern economy was incredibly inefficient. It was a backwards economic model. So they’ll never go down that road. And why can’t you just build a kill switch?”

After making a joke about giving AI a virus, Watters added, “I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

His comment elicited cackles from his co-hosts.

He concluded that if AI ends up enslaving him, “I had a good run.”

Watch above via Fox News.

