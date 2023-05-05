I ‘Know More Than the Vast Majority of People’: Biden Defends Running For President in His 80s

President Joe Biden defended his decision to seek reelection despite his advanced age during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Friday and claimed he “know[s] more than the vast majority of people.”

After Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris and claimed she hadn’t “gotten the credit she deserves,” Ruhle said, “Critics would say you’re elevating her because they think you wouldn’t serve a full term, and it is fair to say that there’s not a Fortune 500 company in the world looking to hire a CEO in his 80s.”

“So why would an 82-year-old Joe Biden be the right person for the most important job in the world?” she questioned.

Biden responded, “Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people.”

He also claimed to be “more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office,” and said, “I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”

Biden, who is currently 80 years old, will be 82 at the start of his second term as president if successfully reelected. He is already the oldest U.S. president in history.

Earlier in the interview, Ruhle pointed out that Biden featured Vice President Harris “10 times” in his first reelection video last month.

“When Obama was in that position, he didn’t mention you, sir,” she said, to which Biden replied that while he “became very good friends” with 44th President Barack Obama during the Obama-Biden administration, “we just had a slightly different style of how we do things.”

During the interview, Biden also spoke about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who he referred to as “an honest man” who “sold away everything” to the “far, far right.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

