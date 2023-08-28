‘I Need to Leave OAN ASAP!’ Right-Wing Network’s Employees Walked Out Of Newsroom to Avoid Taking Part In MAGA Rap Video

Several employees at One America News Network (OAN) allegedly walked out of the newsroom to avoid appearing in a pro-Donald Trump rap video released last week, according to The Daily Beast.

In the rap video — which was recorded at OAN’s newsroom — Republican rapper Forgiato Blow and OAN host Dan Ball decried the latest indictment against former President Trump in Georgia.

In the video, Ball awkwardly dances with the face-tattooed rapper, while staffers at OAN can be seen ripping up pieces of paper with “Trump Indictment #4” printed on them. 82-year-old OAN founder Robert Herring also makes an appearance, wearing sunglasses with his arms crossed next to a man in a bullet-proof vest.

“Indicting presidents, that’s not right. If questioning the outcome of an election is a crime then give me life!” raps Blow in the song, before hailing Ball as the “prince of prime time.”

Later on in the song, Blow rails against “Democrat pedophiles rigging the system,” Hillary Clinton, and CNN.

While the music video went on to receive more than 1,500 likes on YouTube, several employees at OAN reportedly wanted no part in its creation.

The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter reported on Monday that several staffers “walked out of the newsroom prior to filming because they didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Those who did appear in the video reportedly “did not know about the video shoot until the last minute and just went along with it.”

“I need to leave OAN ASAP! I am sick and tired of Dan Ball’s antics, and so are so many others behind the scenes,” an unnamed OAN anchor told the Daily Beast, “while other “current and former staffers” called the video “bizarre” and said they were “officially taking OAN off my resume after watching this.”

In July, Forgiato Blow released a music video with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) featuring the congresswoman sitting on a gold throne. In 2022, the rapper also released a video with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

