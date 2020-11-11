‘I Will Cut You if You Come Near Me!’: Stephen Colbert Breaks Down Over the GOP’s ‘Baseless,’ ‘Dangerous’ Lies

Stephen Colbert’s champagne celebrations were ruined on Tuesday once Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” as President Donald Trump continued to push “baseless charges of nonexistent fraud.”

“Oh, what a strange, troubling world some people would like this to be,” Colbert said at the top of Tuesday night’s Late Show.

“Yesterday, I was pouring champagne to toast the administration, and today I will cut you if you come near me, because there’s some crazy shit going on out there!” Colbert added while smashing a champagne bottle on his desk and holding the broken end up.

Colbert then went after the Trump team for attempting to make President-elect Joe Biden’s transition into the White House as difficult as possible. The president even allegedly instructed his staff to block any form of cooperation with Biden’s team.

“Here’s the thing, peaceful transitions are important,” explained the host. “You don’t see me starting the show every night getting in a knife fight with David Letterman.”

Colbert then went after the members of the GOP who continue to back the president despite his dangerous and false allegations regarding voter fraud and the election.

The host first rebuked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who justified Trump’s claims and encouraged him to continue looking into election fraud.

“So the Republican Party is backing the president. Not because they believe his conspiracy theories, but because they’re afraid of making him mad because they need his base,” Colbert said before citing a Washington Post article, which quoted a top Republican stating, “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change.”

“Should our entire political system be arranged to salve the wounded feelings of the guy who lost?” Colbert wondered.

The host then addressed Pompeo’s bombshell speech on Tuesday, during which he pledged “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“No. Wrong. First, there won’t be a second Trump administration unless Tiffany wins in 2032 with a slogan, ‘Make America Make America Great Again Again.’ Secondly, nothing this administration has done has ever been smooth. He couldn’t even manage a smooth transition from stage to ground level. Third, your guy lost. Fourth, if that was a joke, you just bombed so hard you violated the Geneva Convention,” Colbert said. “This is dangerous! He’s the Secretary of State! He represents America to other countries, who just got the message that maybe the guy who lost isn’t going to leave.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

