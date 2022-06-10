Hosts of The Five tackled Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing in the A-block, where Dagen McDowell offered a colorful take on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The committee presented a broad overview of the evidence it has gathered about the deadly 2021 Capitol riot, where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election that he lost. Rioters succeeded in delaying the vote for several hours.

The committee has scheduled six more hearings, a fact that did not sit well with McDowell.

“We’ve got five [sic] more of these hearings,” she said, adding that Democrats are holding the hearings to distract from their political problems. “It’s to, maybe, prevent the gross shellacking that the Democrats are gonna get in November. Maybe it won’t be quite as bad. You said ‘reality show.’ I am a voracious consumer of reality television. And James Goldston – that ABC News dude who they brought in – he ain’t putting last night on his resume.”

Goldston, a documentary filmmaker and former president of ABC News, was tapped by the committee to produce the hearings.

She continued:

He had Liz Cheney talking over graphics and photos and tossing to video. It was intensely boring. And then you always want to have somebody likable, relatable who’s fierce in a reality show cast. Who do we have on that panel, on that committee? Jamie Raskin? We want to watch him for five more episodes? He wanted to get rid of the electoral college when Al Gore lost. Or my personal favorite: Adam Schiff. He peddled the collusion theory for so many years and talked about, ‘There’s more than circumstantial evidence in plain sight of the Russia collusion hoax.’ I would rather be locked in a port-o-john to have to watch Adam Schiff for five episodes of anything.

The remark seemed too much for former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy.

“I dunno about that,” he replied. “A port-o-john?”

Schiff, who serves on the Jan. 6 committee, has been a ubiquitous presence on news shows, racking up literally hundreds of appearances over just the last few years.

