Ilhan Omar Warns Women About ‘Ted Cruz Regulating Your Uterus’

Speaking on the House floor on Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) ripped the decision reached in a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

She even raised the prospect of Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) “regulating” women’s uteri.

Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the court’s pending opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization states that Roe was wrongly decided in 1973 and must be overturned. That would mean the states would decide whether abortion is permissible.

The news has been hailed by conservatives. Meanwhile, liberals fear that if Republicans eventually take back Congress and the presidency, the GOP will attempt to impose a federal ban on abortion.

Omar took abortion opponents to task, suggesting they’re being hypocritical for advocating small government while wanting to regulate such a personal decision:

But it’s shocking to me that all of this is being championed and it’s coming from a party that believes in small government – party that talks about freedom, liberty. And this is the party now that wants to do everything that they can to tell women what decisions they can make about their reproductive rights. They want somebody like Senator Ted Cruz regulating your uterus. They want Senator Chuck Grassley having authority over your body. We have to say no.

She added, “If you care about women’s rights, you should be outraged by this decision. If you care about a woman’s right to choose, you should be outraged. If you care about women having access to healthcare, you should be outraged by this decision.”

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats attempted to codify the right to abortion into federal law, but fell well short of the number of votes needed.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

