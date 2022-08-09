‘I’ll Make It Easier’: Peter Doocy Grills Evasive Karine Jean-Pierre After FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in her first briefing since the FBI raided the home of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday, agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s estate, reportedly seeking official documents that were supposed to be handed over upon his departure from office.

Republicans reacted to the raid with horror and anger.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre stated the White House had no advanced knowledge of the search and that the president learned about it from public reports like everyone else.

Doocy cited past comments by President Joe Biden, who said he’d be “very fortunate” to run against Trump again.

“Does the president still want to think that he would be very fortunate to run against Trump in 2024 like he has said before?” Doocy asked.

“I’m not going to comment,” Jean-Pierre responded. “All I can tell you, Peter, is that the president plans to run in 2024.”

Doocy then asked if the White House is worried the raid will be viewed as politically motivated, which led to this exchange:

DOOCY: Is there a concern here that if you guys don’t say more, then these Republicans who are accusing this White House of weaponizing the Justice Department, weaponizing the FBI, that that’s gonna become the public sentiment, if you guys don’t say once and for all, “We are not doing this?” JEAN-PIERRE: First of all, we’re just not going to comment under the Department of Justice investigation. DOOCY: Ok, I’ll make it easier. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not going to comment on that. DOOCY: Is this White House weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI against political opponents? JEAN-PIERRE: The president has been very clear from before he was elected, very clear on this. Hold on. Throughout his time– DOOCY: I heard the quote. We will be playing the quote tonight at six o’clock. Is this administration weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI against political opponents? JEAN-PIERRE: Peter, the president believes in the rule of law. The president believes in the independence of the Department of Justice– DOOCY: That’s a yes or no. Is the White House– JEAN-PIERRE: No, it’s a yes or no for you. I’m answering the question. You may not like it, but I’m answering the question and I’m telling you that we are not going to comment on a criminal investigation. The president has been very clear. I laid out what his thoughts were back on January 7 in 2021 about how he saw the Department of Justice. I’m just going to leave it there. We are not going to comment from here from this White House on a criminal investigation that is currently happening.

