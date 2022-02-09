An Illinois high school student was allegedly lunged at by a student with a knife for not wearing a mask.

The incident happened on Monday at Fremd High School in the Chicago suburb of Palatine. As of Monday, mask-wearing is optional in the school district.

The student, presented on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends on Fox News as “Grace,” told co-host Brian Kilmeade that she “personally chose to not wear a mask.”

“As I was sitting in my seat, like normal, a student angrily said, ‘No one better get near me’ and I look at him confused and he goes you, especially you. And he points his finger at me and then I look around for a second and by the time I look around he pulls a knife out and lunges it at me,” she claimed. “And I start freaking out and I’m shaking and I’m screaming, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ And he’s not putting the knife down. And I don’t know what to do, so I immediately run and I go get a teacher and the teacher thankfully calls assistance.”

Grace claimed that there was no teacher in the classroom and that the alleged incident happened “during a passing period.” She claimed that there were other students who were not wearing masks but that she was the only one not wearing a mask in the section where she was seated.

Appearing alongside her daughter, Grace’s mom, identified as only “Debora,” told Kilmeade, “Grace called me.”

“She ran out of the room apparently hysterically crying. I picked up the phone because she was in school and I did not understand one word. Not one word. Just her crying, hysterics,” she claimed. “I basically hung up, called the school, and, you know, said who I was and I needed to find my daughter, what it was going on. I had no idea. No idea when she left that morning that this would happen.”

Grace claimed that her “school was very concerned and he was arrested. And they were very supportive of me and the school was very helpful and my safety after the event.”

According to the CBS News affiliate in Chicago, the school’s principal wrote to parents in a letter, “The classroom teacher acted swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating and immediately notified school administrators to resolve the situation. We have communicated with the parents of students who were in the classroom at the time of the incident. Counselors were made aware of the situation and were available to talk to any students needing support.”

