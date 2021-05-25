‘I’m the Son of Holocaust Survivors’: Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash Get Personal, Hit Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Really Sick’ Comments

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s Situation Room, Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who last week compared a mask mandate to the Holocaust.

“You know,” said Greene, “We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Greene has since doubled and tripled down on her ludicrous comments, which had gone unremarked upon by Congressional Republican leadership until Tuesday, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) both condemned them.

“For you and me,” Blitzer told Bash, “It’s not just political. It’s not just the story we’re covering. This is a very personal issue given the fact that both of us – we lost family during the Holocaust.”

“That’s right,” replied Bash. “And none of this should be political. This isn’t about political party. This is about right and wrong, and ignorance and whitewashing.”

“My grandparents were Nazi refugees,”she added. “My great grandparents perished at Auschwitz.” She called Greene’s comparison “beyond the pale.”

“I can’t imagine what it’s like for you, Wolf. Your parents were in slave labor camps.”

Blitzer had the following to say about his own family:

Yeah, I’m the son of Holocaust survivors, but all four of my grandparents were murdered during the Holocaust – two of them at Auschwitz. I never knew any of my grandparents as a result of that. My parents did survive. They were young and they were strong and they came to the United States, started a new life after World War II in beautiful Buffalo, New York, and had this great opportunity. But I’ve often said, especially since we saw on that January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol – that guy wearing that “Camp Auschwitz” shirt. My parents have passed away, but if they would have seen that, they would have said, “How is that possible here in the United States of America, to see something like that going on?” And if they would’ve heard the words from this so-called congresswoman utter these ugly, ugly comparisons between wearing masks to save yourself and to save others, they wouldn’t have believed that this was possible in our country.

Bash said Holocaust survivors have been among the most patriotic Americans “because they don’t take America for granted.”

Blitzer is the son Polish Jewish refugees who emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1948, soon after he was born in Allied occupied Germany.

“It’s so important,” said Blitzer, “that all of these members of Congress, in fact everybody – the American public – when they come to Washington, go to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, see what happened, tour it, get an appreciation of the enormity of what happened during World War II to six million Jews. It’s really so important.”

