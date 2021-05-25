‘This Man Is a Sociopath!’ Former Trump Adviser Navarro Claims Fauci Will Be ‘Gone Within 90 Days’

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, railed against Anthony Fauci in an interview Tuesday, claiming the nation’s top infectious diseases expert will be “gone” within 90 days.

Navarro has pushed a series of increasingly deranged conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic in recent months, many of which involve Fauci, an old foe of his from when they both worked under the Trump administration.

“Tony Fauci is the father of the virus,” Navarro told Steve Bannon in an interview. He proceeded to state a series of unproven claims as fact, namely that coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, and that Fauci was funding gain-of-function research in that lab.

Fauci has denied the NIH ever funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“I want to put this on the record,” Navarro continued. “Fauci’s going to be gone within 90 days. And here’s why.”

Navarro did not explain why Fauci would be “gone” in 90 days, nor where he thinks Fauci will be going.

“My point Steve is that this man is a sociopath!” Navarro said, as Bannon brought an end to the interview.

