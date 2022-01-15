Incredible Footage of Massive Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga That Has U.S. West Coast Under Tsunami Advisories

The west coast of the United States remain under tsunami advisories after a massive underwater volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga. Tongatapu, Tonga’s largest island, was reportedly struck by a tsunami after the eruption.

Advisories for all the west coast states, as well as Alaska, remain in effect at the time of this post, with advisories expiring in Hawaii where only minor flooding has been observed.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) National Tsunami Warning Center has not advised any evacuations but suggests that people on the coast “move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.”

Southern California has seen some minor flooding on Saturday, and places like Santa Monica have closed beaches for the day. FEMA Public Affairs Director Jaclyn Rothenberg tweeted on Saturday afternoon that although they “don’t expect damages from the tsunami, to ensure rapid support to state, tribal & local partners, we’ve deployed a FEMA liaison officer to California State Operations Center. We’ve coordinated w/ partners in American Samoa & Hawaii & they have no impacts from this event.”

The event was breathtaking in scope even when seen from space.

The enormous and violent eruption was captured in stunning satellite footage, as well as footage from on the ground in Tonga. Here’s a report from MSNBC, followed by some eye-popping video and photos shared online.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

10/ Footage of the Tonga volcano erupting two days ago 13 Jan. Large plumes, pyroclastic flows, volcanic lightning. Some are suggesting the larger eruption today (15 Jan) triggered a landslide of the unstable new flanks from the recent weeks of eruption, producing the tsunami. pic.twitter.com/9HEt00UgQG — Alistair Hamill (@lcgeography) January 15, 2022

