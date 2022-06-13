‘Is There a Question in There?’ Phil Mickelson Snipes at Reporter Confronting Him With Criticism of Saudi Tour From 9/11 Families

Phil Mickelson had a tense moment with a reporter who pressed him over his participation in the LIV Golf tour and Saudi Arabia’s connection to the events of 9/11.

Mickelson was recently suspended from the PGA Tour over his decision to play in the LIV’s first Invitational Series event, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mickelson has defended his participation in the tourney despite accusations of kowtowing to the Saudis, and as he took questions on Monday at a U.S. Open press conference, USA TODAY’s Christine Brennan questioned him on a New York Post report on the letter of condemnation he has received from a group of 9/11 families and survivors.

Brennan noted that the 9/11 families accused Mickelson of being a “partner” to the Saudis, “and you appear to be pleased in your business with them.”

Mickelson cut Brennan off to say, “I’ve read all that. Is there a question in there?”

“There is,” Brennan said. “How do you explain to them — not to us, but to them — what you’ve decided to do?”

The letter was written by 9/11 widower Terry Strada, and Mickelson responded directly to her, saying, “I would say to the Strada family, I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11, that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can’t emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.”

Watch above, via The Golf Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com