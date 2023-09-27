‘It’s a Size Issue Always With Him’ Mika Brzezinski Hints at Freudian Reason Behind Trump’s New York Fraud Case

Mika Brzezinski slyly implied that the source of a fraud lawsuit against the Trump family and the Trump Organization might be former President Donald Trump’s own Freudian preoccupation with size on Morning Joe Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Manhattan judge found that the Trumps were liable for fraud due to their exaggeration of the worth of their assets.

“The ruling is tied to a case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2019, which was scheduled for a bench trial early next week. Yesterday, the judge effectively decided he didn’t need a trial to determine the Trumps were liable,” explained Brzezinski. “The judge wrote in his ruling, quote, ‘This is a fantasy world, not the real world,’ and admonished the former president for his overvaluing his holdings by as much as $2.2 billion. In one example, Trump overestimated the size of his Manhattan apartment, which he spent years living in, by 19,000 feet or 200% chance.”

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” wrote Judge Arthur F. Engoron in his decision.

Host Joe Scarborough began to comment on the case, saying, “You know, I’m gonna have to go, this is a good reminder-” when he was interrupted by Brzezinski, who offered a theory for why Trump was seemingly prone to such exaggerations.

“It’s a size issue always with him,” she observed. “Crowds,” she continued, seemingly in reference to the size of the crowd at Trump’s inaugural address in 2017.

“It’s always a size issue,” agreed Scarborough before returning to his original point. “My 21,000 foot condo, I may be off by about 19,000 feet. Maybe I need to go back and sort of re-estimate that.”

“What!” replied Brzezinski, seemingly in disbelief.

“Slightly off, slightly off on those numbers,” concurred Willie Geist.

Watch above via MSNBC.

