‘It’s Eugenics!’ Fox & Friends Slams Ana Navarro’s ‘Incredibly Ugly’ Pro-Choice Argument

Fox & Friends accused CNN commentator Ana Navarro of advocating for eugenics with her defense of abortion rights after the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The show primarily focused on the public uproar around the country since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark case, thereby rolling back federal protections to a woman’s right to have an abortion. The decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has been a massive source of debate across cable news. And in one particularly heated discussion, Navarro sparred with her pro-life colleague, Alice Stewart, by invoking abortion with reference to people with mental and physical disabilities.

In the segment, Navarro referred to her own relatives with special needs as she spoke of how mentally taxing it is for families to take care of the disabled with limited assistance from social services. As Fox & Friends rolled footage of Navarro, Will Cain noted she was making the argument to “justify abortion,” even as he acknowledged Navarro’s subsequent attempts to clarify her comments and put the focus on special needs services.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Cain continued, “because what you’re talking about is in the alternative: death.”

“It’s eugenics,” Rachel Campos-Duffy chimed in. “Ana Navarro is a eugenicist. She just said that to the world just now.”

Cain and Campos-Duffy went on by giving a shoutout to Navarro’s colleague, S.E. Cupp, for objecting to the invocation of special needs people with regard to abortion. Cupp brought up her own autistic child during her rebuke for Navarro’s argument.

“Good for her,” Cain said. “It is an incredibly ugly sentiment [from Navarro] that was just displayed.”

