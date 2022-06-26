‘It’s Eugenics!’ Fox & Friends Slams Ana Navarro’s ‘Incredibly Ugly’ Pro-Choice Argument

Fox & Friends accused CNN commentator Ana Navarro of advocating for eugenics with her defense of abortion rights after the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The show primarily focused on the public uproar around the country since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark case, thereby rolling back federal protections to a woman’s right to have an abortion. The decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has been a massive source of debate across cable news. And in one particularly heated discussion, Navarro sparred with her pro-life colleague, Alice Stewart, by invoking abortion with reference to people with mental and physical disabilities.

In the segment, Navarro referred to her own relatives with special needs as she spoke of how mentally taxing it is for families to take care of the disabled with limited assistance from social services. As Fox & Friends rolled footage of Navarro, Will Cain noted she was making the argument to “justify abortion,” even as he acknowledged Navarro’s subsequent attempts to clarify her comments and put the focus on special needs services.

My older brother has mental & motor skills of a 1 year old. Is injurious to himself/others. Needs 24 hr care. He has a loving family but like many, we weren’t able to get much help. My mom considered suicide. I call out hypocrisy of states banning abortions but providing no help https://t.co/1ZayAczTpv — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 25, 2022

Some have twisted my words. Won’t stop me calling it out: Banning women’s choices, but NOT funding enough aid for kids & adults w/special needs & disabilities, or a safety-net for single moms & poor families, or safe, loving foster care & adoption, isn’t Pro-life. It’s hypocrisy — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 25, 2022

Irrelevant has-beens trying to get some clicks by attacking me on @twitter….so predictable and lazy. Everybody knows you’re twisting my words. I’m not going to give you the importance of mentioning you by name. You know who you are. Bless your hearts. Eat shit. Or whatever… — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 25, 2022

“It doesn’t really matter,” Cain continued, “because what you’re talking about is in the alternative: death.”

“It’s eugenics,” Rachel Campos-Duffy chimed in. “Ana Navarro is a eugenicist. She just said that to the world just now.”

Cain and Campos-Duffy went on by giving a shoutout to Navarro’s colleague, S.E. Cupp, for objecting to the invocation of special needs people with regard to abortion. Cupp brought up her own autistic child during her rebuke for Navarro’s argument.

“Good for her,” Cain said. “It is an incredibly ugly sentiment [from Navarro] that was just displayed.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

