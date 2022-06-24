CNN Abortion Debate Goes Off the Rails After Pro-Life Guest Invokes RBG: ‘Do Not Say Her Name’

An abortion debate on CNN devolved into a back and forth between a pro-life guest and an abortion proponent after the former cited Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On CNN Tonight Friday, host Sara Sidner discussed the end of Roe v. Wade, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Sidner noted three of the court’s jurists, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett each said during their respective confirmation hearings they considered abortion precedent settled.

She asked conservative former Politico reporter Carrie Sheffield for her thoughts on the ruling.

“I rejoiced,” she said. “I felt like we finally had justice for the unborn, the pre-born children. And so I felt deep gratitude this has been finally recognized after 50 year of striving and fighting for this moment.”

Sheffield added precedent changes, noting racial segregation was once precedent as laid out in Plessy v. Ferguson. She noted Brown v. Board of Education nullified it decades later.

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) attempted to interject, but was shut down by Sidner, who asked Sheffield if she would support a 15-week federal abortion ban. Sheffield said,

I personally prefer that, but I know that people on the other side don’t prefer that. That is the beauty of federalism to say that people will migrate. They will vote with their feet at the end of the day. So, as much as I would like to see a federal ban, I know that is politically unlikely. So, that, I think, is the best compromise. In fact Ruth Bader Ginsburg said –

Sheffield was cut off by Finkenauer, who said, “Do not say her name tonight from your mouth.”

The cut-in sparked a heated debate between the pair.

SHEFFIELD: Excuse me, excuse me. FINKENAUER: You literally cited a case from 1896 before women had the right to vote in this country. What happened today is absolutely horrifying. And every single person in this room, including you, whose celebrating today about this overturning. You support a 12-year-old who’s been raped to have to actually carry her pregnancy to term. That is what you support. You support women dying in this country if they have an atopic pregnancy because that is what will happen. SHEFFIELD: You’re putting words in my mouth. FINKENAUER: That is what this decision has caused. SHEFFIELD: You’re being very aggressive and putting words in my mouth. You’re being very disrespectful. FINKENAUER: You taking away my rights and supporting it is disrespectful.

Sidner attempted to bring the discussion to order, but the pair continued to argue for several moments.

Watch above, via CNN.

