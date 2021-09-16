Joe Scarborough is not impressed with the Republican party. And for millions of viewers of Morning Joe, he makes a well-argued and salient point … that is also sure to anger members of his former party. In other words, perfect cable news fodder.

At issue is the Republican attacks on General Mark Milley, who allegedly was so concerned about the mental decline and instability of former President Donald Trump, he called a meeting of military leaders and insisted that any nuclear attacks go by the book, so as to avoid any “rogue” actions directed by the Commander in Chief.

These details emerged from a forthcoming book about Trump’s final days in office written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa called Peril. The book also alleges that Milley had backchannel conversations with his Chinese counterpart in which he reportedly promised to reveal any plans to attack in an effort to stabilize deteriorating diplomatic relations.

The Pentagon and Biden administration has stood by Milley and portrayed these actions as well within the confines of his role as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs; the top-ranking military official (who was appointed to that role by Trump.) But many Republicans have quickly jumped to calls of treason, or at the very least, the subversion of the chain of command which comprises the foundation of the US Military.

Republican criticism of Gen. Milley, however, was portrayed as hogwash by the Morning Joe co-host.

Wrapping up a segment on the unfolding story summarized above, Scarborough referenced his time campaigning as a Republican congressman. He has since left the party, or as he has said multiple times, “the party left him.”

He opened by blaming former FBI Director James Comey for getting Donald Trump elected, but then lit into members of the Grand Old Party for attacking the military, the intel community, and FBI, saying, “back when I was a Republican, this is what we always accused Democrats of doing!”

And on it went until he resolved with enthusiasm that merits the headline exclamation point.

“It’s just insane!” Scarborough exclaimed. “This is a party that is now attacking generals, the FBI, the CIA, the Intel community. The very people who keep us safe. It’s crazy.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

