Politico’s Jake Sherman said the thing that is on nearly everyone’s mind during a Monday morning appearance on Morning Joe, in which he ridiculed President Donald Trump’s caving over Covid relief checks and signing a bill he had previously threatened to send back to Congress.

“What a bizarre and embarrassing episode for the president,” the MSNBC contributor flatly said. “We have never seen something so strange and misguided.”

Sherman added that the advisors who got Trump to sign the omnibus bill (that avoids a government shutdown) and the Covid relief bill that features $600 checks were House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin.

“The president got nothing here,” Sherman noted. “I’m not sure what the goal was here.” Trump had threatened to send a redlined version of the bill to Capitol Hill, but according to Sherman, that’s not going to matter.

“He’s likely not going to get the $2,000 checks, we can’t be certain, but he’s likely not going to get it. So he exits this process where he began, with a bill that was passed by the congress on an overwhelming basis. It doesn’t make any sense to me personally why he put everybody through this. ”

“Maybe he’s bored, maybe he wants attention,” he added before explaining to host Kasie Hunt that none of this made a ton of sense to him. He then referenced what he called a “neat encapsulation” that was featured in Monday’s Playbook that in Trump’s four years in office he has treated “Congress like it’s a foreign country that he’s exploring for the first time and has never stopped exploring, or tried to understand.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

