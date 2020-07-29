Jake Tapper was astounded Wednesday by President Donald Trump’s new comments about the alleged Russian bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops.

Trump told Axios’ Jonathan Swan he didn’t bring up the alleged bounties to Vladimir Putin during a recent call. Trump said it didn’t reach his desk and insisted “I read a lot.”

Tapper noted how the president has had multiple opportunities to raise the issue to Putin, and while the intelligence may be disputed, he asked, “Is there any excuse for an American president not raising this?”

Former Congressman Mike Rogers said no and told Tapper the president’s comments worry him, especially if the intel was in the PDB in the first place.

At one point during his interview, Swan brought up how a former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan — who served under Trump — said that Russia’s supplying weapons to then. He asked Trump if that’s enough for him fo confront Putin over.

The president responded, “Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia too.”

Tapper played that exchange and bluntly said, “Not to put too fine a point on it, but that’s literally a Kremlin talking point. The idea that the president is confronted with the fact that General Nicholson says the Russians are helping the terrorists who are killing our soldiers, and the president says, ‘Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia too.'”

Rogers said that “my blood boils a little bit” hearing that from Trump.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]