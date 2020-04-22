CNN’s Jake Tapper reacted to news about the head of BARDA being pushed out for apparently political reasons by drawing a comparison to President Donald Trump’s leadership during Hurricane Dorian.

Dr. Rick Bright, who oversaw the agency directly dealing with production of vaccines, has a stunning statement out claiming he was pushed out of his position and transferred after pushing back on “fund[ing] potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections,” citing hydroxychloroquine in particular.

He added, “Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis.”

Tapper said it clearly sounds like he was trying to “protect Americans from an unproven drug” pushed by people like the president himself.

Kaitlan Collins said it’s notable Bright is still in the administration and putting out “this loaded statement basically saying that he was pressured in his job to come up with things he did not think were scientifically ready.”

“The idea of politics and the president’s personal ego being placed above science reminds me of President Trump with the hurricane. But you can’t Sharpie a drug into acceptability and scientific acceptance. It doesn’t work that way,” Tapper added.

Tapper is, of course, referring to the infamous Sharpie marking on the hurricane map the president shared back in September after claiming Dorian could hit Alabama.

You can watch above, via CNN.

