Jake Tapper Questions Former GOP Leader John Boehner on Current GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Backing Trump’s ‘Bullsh*t Lie’

John Boehner says in his new book that Donald Trump pushed a “bullshit” lie about the 2020 election that led to a violent mob of his supporters storming the Capitol.

Jake Tapper spoke with the former House GOP leader Tuesday and directly asked him how he feels about the current House GOP leader throwing in with that “bullshit lie.”

“What was your reaction when you saw House members you once worked with, people you probably considered friends, such as current House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, pushing the big lie on the airwaves and that crazy Texas lawsuit, then on the floor of the House. What did you think when you saw them doing it?”

Boehner said he was waiting for the evidence on these grand election claims and it never showed up.

“I think the president abused the loyalty and trust that his voters had placed in him by not being honest with the American people about the outcome,” he added.

Tapper again pressed Boehner about McCarthy going along with Trump’s baseless election claims and his recent meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Boehner didn’t directly answer the question and said, “I don’t know. I’m not there anymore. I don’t serve in the caucus. It’s hard for me to be critical.”

Tapper noted he’s been comfortable calling out Trump and asked why he wouldn’t call out McCarthy for echoing Trump’s nonsense.

Boehner just said in response, “He’s responsible for what he’s got to say. I don’t need to comment.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

