Jake Tapper Rips Dems for Using His Words Out of Context, Corrects Record Since They ‘Cannot Be Counted On’

CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped the House Democratic campaign finance arm Tuesday after it ran edited remarks from him that left out the fact Democrats helped a fringe election denier win a Republican primary in Michigan.

Democrats have been heavily criticized for meddling in several GOP primaries this year. The party has spent loads of cash to unseat moderate Republicans, such as Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI).

Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last January after the Capitol attack.

He lost a tight race to election denier John Gibbs with the help of Democrats, who paid for $435,000 in TV ads to boost him. The rationale is Gibbs will be easier to defeat than Meijer in a general election in a swing district.

The November midterms are right around the corner, and Democrats are predictably going after Gibbs hard.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is assisting Democrat Hillary Scholten in her bid to take Meijer’s seat, and last week used a portion of a segment from CNN’s The Lead to do so.

Last Wednesday, Tapper reported:

Get this, a congressional candidate supported by Donald Trump, by the way, whose past writings and associations indicate that he is against women voting. We’re talking about John Gibbs. You might remember him because with some financial support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with ads that thought he would be an easier candidate to beat.

The DCCC ran an ad in Michigan that omitted the comment where Tapper reported the group helped nominate Gibbs.

He noted the discrepancy Tuesday and accused the DCCC of an attempt to “hide” its role in elevating fringe far-right candidates.

After he aired his own remarks in full, Tapper said, “We just wanted to set the record straight since apparently the DCCC cannot be counted on to do so.”

Watch above, via CNN.

