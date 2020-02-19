CNN anchor Jake Tapper said he was “shocked” by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign “making wild, incendiary allegations” against Mike Bloomberg, Wednesday, after national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray mistakenly claimed the billionaire had previously suffered a heart attack.

“There’s a big difference, of course. Sanders had a heart attack, Bloomberg did not,” declared Tapper on The Lead. “Another big difference, the Sanders’ campaign spread a falsehood about Bloomberg, and notably the Sanders spokeswoman did not apologize.”

“This isn’t even the first time this week that this spokeswoman went on TV and made a false and incendiary claim against Michael Bloomberg,” Tapper continued, before adding, “Look, either facts matter, or they do not. Either a campaign pushes out and tolerates smears, or it does not.”

“We all know where President Trump and his team stand on these issues. They lie and they smear. But is this now what we’re supposed to expect from everyone?” he questioned.

Later on in the show, Tapper said, “I have to say, just as someone who covers politics, I’m really shocked to have two days in a row the same spokeswoman for the Sanders campaign… making wild, incendiary allegations against Mike Bloomberg and then responding the way they did, especially for the campaign that is constantly attacking Trump for lying.”

Watch above via CNN.

