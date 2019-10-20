CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned Mayor Pete Buttigieg this morning on whether Democrats should be speaking up more to defend Tulsi Gabbard over Hillary Clinton‘s “wild accusation.”

Clinton implied a candidate in the DEmocratic primary race is being supported by Russians and groomed to run as a third-party candidate. A Clinton spokesperson confirmed she was talking about Gabbard, and the congresswoman fired back in a statement calling her “queen of warmongers.”

On CNN this morning, Jake Tapper asked Mayor Pete Buttigieg about whether it’s “helpful” for Clinton to be “suggesting that a congresswoman is a Russian asset.”

“I would prefer the conversation about policy and what we’re going to do and how American lives are going to be different,” Buttigieg responded.

Tapper again asked, “But do you think Tulsi Gabbard’s a Russian asset?”

“I don’t know what the basis is for that,” Buttigieg said.

“I don’t either,” Tapper said.

Buttigieg reiterated he would rather engage on their foreign policy differences.

Tapper said, “So when Donald Trump smears people, Democrats all stand up and say, ‘you’re smearing someone, stop it,’ why don’t Democrats do that to say that about Tulsi Gabbard? It seems like an obvious smear. I don’t see any evidence she’s a Russian asset. That seems like a wild accusation.”

Buttigieg said “statements like that ought to be backed by evidence,” but added, “Our focus needs to be on the things that are actually undermining America.”

