Jake Tapper Tweets, Then Deletes, Swipes at MSNBC and Fox News Coverage

CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to one Twitter user who made it known they are “fed up” with his network’s coverage, and in doing so, seemed to take digs at MSNBC and Fox News for not critically covering Democrats and Republicans, respectively. Tapper later deleted his tweets.

Although it’s unclear what the user’s exact beef was, the tweet came amid some rough press for the Biden administration over the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and attempts to evacuate Americans and Afghans who helped the U.S.

CNN has run numerous segments portraying the grim reality of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, and Tapper in particular has been very critical of the Biden administration for the chaos of the past few days. In late July he called them out for not acting sooner on evacuating U.S. allies, and on Sunday he slammed the president for his flat-out wrong prediction on how the situation would unfold.

User @sandy_kaw tweeted their displeasure with CNN and Tapper on Wednesday.

That got the anchor’s attention, and he quote tweeted a response suggesting the user might enjoy watching a different network more:

Tapper appeared to be referring to MSNBC, which generally has very favorable coverage of Democrats, and Fox News, which treats Republicans in a similar fashion.

Another Twitter user wondered if Tapper was giving “full equivalency” to the two networks.

Tapper replied, “of course not.”

Rodrigo Azurmendi of Peacock tweeted at Tapper, “You’re better than this.”

Assuming he’s calling MSNBC the left’s equivalent of Fox News, Jake Tapper is completing his week from hell with this. An absolutely atrocious tweet from one of the better journalists of our era. Do better, Jake. You’re better than this. https://t.co/vrgn3wP7rG — Rodrigo Azurmendi (@RodAzurmendi) August 18, 2021

Tapper took exception to the critique, saying, “How very interesting that you think my providing critical coverage of the Biden administration somehow was difficult for me. It wasn’t.”

Tapper soon deleted his tweets in the exchange.

