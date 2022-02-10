James Carville Dismisses Jan. 6 Committee’s Influence on Midterms: ‘People Want an Election About Their Lives’

Democratic strategist James Carville expressed doubts the Jan. 6 committee’s forthcoming findings will help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

The House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed more people closer to the inner circle of former President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

CNN and other networks rarely go more than a few minutes without mentioning the committee, or those whom it is seeking to speak with.

But Carville is not convinced that its findings will have much of an impact in November.

Carville joined AC360 where he discussed issued plaguing Democrats ahead of the midterms with fill-in host John Berman.

Berman and Carville began the interview by talking about inflation, which the political strategist said will be an issue that will either lead Democrats to victory or certain defeat.

Berman asked, “James, inflation at a level not seen since 1982, how do Democrats deal with that headed into the midterms?”

Carville said the issue will be defined between now and the end of the year, depending on how Democrats handle messaging of rising prices.

“Act like you know what yore doing,” Carville said. “It’s going to come down, we have policies in place. If it comes down, you’ll have a pretty good year.

“If it comes down, you’ll look great. If it doesn’t come down, you’ll have a bad November.”

Berman asked Carville about the Jan. 6 committee with relation to the elections.

“What would you tell them to do with Donald Trump?” he asked. “Is it something they should focus on? How much of a deal do you think the Jan. 6 select committee will be?

Carville was dismissive of the notion that the committee’s findings will play a role in the elections:

We have to wait and see when the committee comes out. I suspect their findings will be intriguing and devastating. But people want an election about their lives. They don’t want an election about a former president, they don’t want an election about any of this.

Watch above, via CNN.

