Jason Chaffetz Goes OFF on ‘Absolutely Horrific!’ Trump Sitdown With Hannity: ‘Worst Interview I’ve Seen’ Him Do

As Fox News opinionators struggle with the WrestleManiacal battle between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it’s interesting to see where prominent conservatives on the cable news network land. Evidenced by searing criticism from former GOP Congressman turned Fox News host, we can take Jason Chaffetz out of the Trump column.

Trump returned to Fox News airwaves for a formal interview with host and political ally Sean Hannity for a Mar-a-Lago interview which aired Monday night. Some may have confused the Q&A with a Festivus celebration as there was no shortage of grievance airing, which has been Trump’s steez of late.

Fox & Friends brought on a panel of conservatives to review the interview, which was largely predictable morning show pablum, but Chaffetz took his shot.

Brian Kilmeade asked his guest, “Jason, you said overall you thought President Trump did a very poor job in the interview. Why?”

PROGRAMMING NOTE: What follows may not be appropriate for hardcore Trump followers or anyone prone to use the term ‘RINO’ in their political critiques. Nevertheless, Chaffetz dropped a bomb:

I thought Sean Hannity did a good job. But I watched that and I thought, where is Donald Trump? I voted for Donald Trump twice. I have defended him countless times. I thought he was horrific. I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do. He was whining. He was complaining. He played the victim card. Time and time again. And then after that, he complained that, you know, somebody had endorsed was now running against him. And I. I thought he was absolutely horrific. He’s the former president of the United States. Act like it. He didn’t in that interview.

Woof. Harsh words, Jason. I look forward to seeing your name on the DeSantis for President advisory panel of you want to get back into politics!

Watch above via Fox News.

