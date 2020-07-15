MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson returned to cable news on Wednesday, nearly five months after he verbally smeared two of the female campaign staffers for Sen. Bernie Sanders as being “an island of misfit black girls.”

Johnson’s on-air return came on the Wednesday edition of Deadline: White House, and a beaming Nicolle Wallace warmly welcomed him back. The host did not make any direct reference to his prolonged disappearance from the network, which reportedly suspended him after his ugly comments about the Sanders’ team during a SiriusXM radio appearance on February 21. Johnson had not appeared on MSNBC since then.

“Joining our conversation, our friend Jason Johnson, a professor of journalism and politics at Morgan State University is back,” Wallace said. “Lucky for us, MSNBC contributors. Jason, let me welcome you back to this program. We have missed you, my friend.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

