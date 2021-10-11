Jason Johnson Says Allen West Gives Republican Voters ‘All Natural Flavor Racism’ in ‘Blackface with a 1990s Flattop Haircut’

On Monday’s ReidOut, MSNBC’s Jason Johnson said that Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West represents “the zeitgeist of Republican Party right now” because the GOP wants “all-natural flavor racism, but they want it in blackface.”

West, a former Florida congressman, is looking to wrest the Republican gubernatorial nomination from Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. On Saturday, the 60-year-old West announced that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious.” tweeted West. “I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

West has been a staunch advocate of vaccine mandates and has promoted unproven treatments for Covid-19. He doubled down on those after contracting the virus.

Host Joy Reid said West is “basically to the right of Attila the Hun” and read previous controversial remarks he made. In one instance, West said that the “Black community was stronger it seems during the issues of segregation; when you had families that where intact, when you had communities that were standing up, when you had better education opportunities.”

“Allen West, he is the zeitgeist of the Republican party right now,” said Johnson. “They want that same kind of — they want that sort of all-natural flavor racism but they want it in blackface with a 1990s flattop haircut. That’s what they want and that’s what they can get out of Allen West, if he can actually get out of bed and hopefully realize he could actually catch Covid again because the magical antibodies that he thinks he has now will not can’t keep him any safer if he continues to run around and grab hand the way that he is.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

