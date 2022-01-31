Jeanine Pirro hit back at Jen Psaki on Monday after the White House press secretary dropped her name during an episode of Pod Save America last week.

Like may Fox News shows, The Five has made stories about crime central to its programming. Psaki appeared to suggest that crime is being overhyped by Fox News and other conservative media outlets.

“On Fox is Jeanine Pirro talking about soft-on-crime consequences,” Psaki said on the podcast last week. “I mean, what does that even mean, right? So there’s an alternate universe.”

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Psaki about her comments about Monday.

“What I was speaking to, was a chyron on Fox News, since you raised it, which suggested this administration is soft on crime with no basis,” replied Psaki.

“In the American Rescue Plan, there was additional funding to support local cops programs – something that every single Republican voted against,” she added.

“Psaki called you out, Judge Pirro,” said Five cohost Jesse Watters. “Anything you wanna tell the press secretary right now.”

Pirro didn’t hold back.

“She wants to know why I’m talking about the consequences of soft on crime,” she stated. “Well, I’m talking about the consequences of the Democrat, liberal, progressive, leftist, soft-on-crime, criminal-loving, victim-hating group that has made a decision that no bail, no jail and that criminals are–they should be privilege and that social justice and rogue prosecutors should not be a part of the criminal justice system.

“Jen, are you so locked up in your ivory tower that you have no idea what Americans really care about and what they’re concerned about?”

Pirro cited increasing crime rates in American cities and declared, “Joe Biden ignored all this. Joe Biden ignored the looting, the burning, the rioting, and he ignored the burning of a federal courthouse, and police precincts.”

Pirro appeared to be referencing the civil unrest that took place after the shooting of George Floyd in 2020. A federal courthouse was indeed set alight, as was at least one police station.

Biden was not president when those incidents occurred.

“You people don’t stand up for law and order,” she continued. “We do.”

