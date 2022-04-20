Jeanine Pirro’s ‘I Love This Bar’ Ringtone Goes Off During The Five

Jeanine Pirro’s phone went off during Wednesday’s edition of The Five, prompting laughter from her cohosts.

Greg Gutfeld had just launched into his recurring “Animals are Great” segment when he was interrupted by Pirro’s ringtone playing a country song.

“What the hell’s going on?” he asked.

Pirro struggled for several seconds while trying to turn the ringer off. Under her breath she said something that sounded like “shoot,” though the word may have been four letters long instead of five.

“How could this be on?” she wondered.

“It’s a good thing we’re not on like, Broadway,” Geraldo Rivera chimed in.

“Good thing we’re not on TV,” Gutfeld joked, before launching into his segment.

Shortly after the snafu, Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast reported the song on Pirro’s phone is “I Love This Bar” by Toby Keith.

An hour later, Pirro guest-hosted Jesse Watters Primetime without incident.

So long as there is live television, phones will continue to go off on air. During a live interview with CNN in 2020, retired Gen. Wesley Clark’s went off and he threw it across the room. Last year, the televised murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was interrupted when Judge Bruce Schroeder’s phone rang and played “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com