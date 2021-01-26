White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a nuanced approach when asked to elaborate on President Joe Biden’s thoughts about the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump.

Biden provided an off-camera interview on Monday, shortly after the House of Representatives presented the Senate with the article to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrectionist mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol earlier this month to overturn the 2020 election.

The president told CNN that the trial against his predecessor “has to happen,” though he doubts enough Republicans will vote to convict Trump and bar him from holding public office ever again.

When asked what Biden meant by all of that on Tuesday, Psaki began with a longwinded tangent about how the impeachment process has played out so far. She eventually invoked Biden’s previous hope that “the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of the nation.”

“He still continues to feel that way,” Psaki said. “He is going to allow them to move forward at the pace and manner that the leaders in the Senate determine, and I can promise you that we will leave the vote counting to leaders in the Senate from now on.”

Psaki faced a follow-up of “why the president so reluctant to express his personal opinion as to what happened,” and what he believes should happen. Psaki punted by saying Biden’s not in the Senate anymore, and it’s their responsibility now to make sure justice is carried out.

“The president believes the Senate has the Constitutional duty to proceed as they see fit on holding the former president accountable,” she said. “He’s no longer there. As President of the United States, he feels his role is to deliver on what he promised for the American people.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]