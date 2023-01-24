Jesse Watters Falsely Claims Trump Was ‘Allowed’ to Have Government Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Jesse Watters bizarrely claimed former President Donald Trump was permitted to have government documents at his home despite the fact the FBI raided the place to retrieve them.

They were supposed to be given to the National Archives when Trump left the White House.

On Tuesday, CNN reported classified documents had been found at former President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. The revelation came as President Joe Biden is mired in his own documents mess after classified material was found piecemeal in multiple locations, including his home. The material dates from Biden’s time as vice president and senator.

In each case, the former vice presidents contacted the government and returned the documents in question, which were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives upon their respective departures from office.

“Biden looks suspicious,” Watters said on Tuesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News. “That’s the difference here. Pence found documents. Box was still shut, put them in a safe, handed them right over. Trump had documents. He’s allowed to. He’s president. The librarians knew he had them and he admitted he had them. But Biden’s been caught with documents all over.”

But as a private citizen, Trump is not allowed to possess government documents – classified or not.

This was dramatically displayed in August when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. The raid occurred after an attorney for Trump signed a statement to the Department of Justice asserting there were no more government documents onsite after the National Archives retrieved more than 100 classified documents earlier in the year.

As the raid showed, there were in fact more government documents at the property. Hundreds of them are classified, though Trump claims he classified them. What process he used to allegedly do that – if any – is unclear.

Earlier, on Tuesday’s edition of The Five, Watters expressed disappointment that classified documents had been found at Pence’s home because the story is diverting attention from Biden’s mishandling of material.

“I mean, Pence, seriously,” he said. “We have this great thing going with Joe.”

