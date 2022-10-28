Jesse Watters Links Attack on Paul Pelosi to Crime Wave He Blames on Dems: ‘It’s Happening to Everybody’

Jesse Watters connected Paul Pelosi’s violent hammer attack Friday morning to a nationwide crime wave he says Democrats are responsible for.

“Like clockwork, the media is reporting this as Jan. 6 on the west coast,” Watters said on Jesse Watters Primetime. He then aired a clip from MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, who linked the home invasion to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“So the new homeless Canadian drug addict with a rap sheet a mile long makes hemp bracelets is a Jan. 6-er?” he asked, referring to the suspect. “I think we may be getting a little bit ahead of ourselves here. We wish Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery. We feel terrible for him and our heart goes out to Nancy and their family.”

Watters added he hopes the assailant is locked up for decades to come before he ripped media coverage of the Pelosi attack.

“The media ignored the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots,” he said. Watters further claimed the media never took an attack on Sen Rand Paul (R-KY) seriously and also were not bothered when Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot in 2017 at a congressional baseball practice.

“The Democrats and the media have been ignoring the crime wave and only cover it when Nancy Pelosi’s husband is attacked?” he said. “Where has the media and Democrats been while thousands of Americans have been attacked? People are being hit with hammers every day.”

Earlier on The Five, Watters shared a similar sentiment about the Pelosi attack. He said such violence has befallen everyone.

“It’s happening to everybody. Doesn’t matter who you are. You gotta watch out. I hope he’s better. I hope he recovers quickly because getting hit in the head with a hammer does not sound fun at all,” Watters said. “He’s had a rough year. He almost died in a car accident and now he almost died from a hammer attack. I wish him and his wife well and a speedy recovery.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com