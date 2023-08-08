Jesse Watters Predicts Trump Will Violate Protective Order ‘Immediately,’ and ‘He’ll Dare the Judge to do Something About It’

If Donald Trump winds up getting saddled with the protective order Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team requested, Jesse Watters predicted the former president will “immediately” break it.

The Fox News host’s hypothesis came on Monday as The Five discussed Trump’s defense arguments after his third indictment for attempting to fraudulently overturn the 2020 results despite knowing his claims that the election was stolen were false. The conversation eventually turned to how Smith asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose a protective order, citing Trump’s social media threats and arguing that Trump’s posts “could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”

Watters asked Greg Gutfeld what he thought about this “gag order,” and the latter scoffed at it while griping about the scrutiny Trump has faced over the years. Chutkan has denied Team Trump’s motion to push back the deadline for responding to the prosecution’s protective order request, so if it goes through, Watters expected Trump will violate it and then challenge the judge to follow through.

“I’m sure if he does get the gag order, I’m sure he’ll violate it immediately,” said Watters. “He will, and he’ll dare the judge to do something about it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com