Jesse Watters Says Trump Looked ‘Good’ and ‘Hard’ In Mugshot While Touting His Own ‘Unblemished Record Of Heterosexuality’

Jesse Watters complimented Donald Trump for looking “good” and “hard” in his mugshot taken while being arrested in Fulton County Jail.

During a Friday airing of The Five, Watters praised the former president for his somber tone and hammered Democrats for helping to create a “martyr” out of Trump.

“And I am now going to book the Fulton County photographer for my Christmas card,” Watters told Jeanine Pirro. “Because Judge and I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good and he looks hard.”

The comment regarding his “unblemished record of heterosexuality” appears to be a reference to popular sitcom television series Seinfeld when the character George Costanza gave a compliment to Jerry Seinfeld.

Watters continued to claim that Democrats who are circulating the Trump mugshot are helping the Republican frontrunner by giving him sympathy with voters. Republicans, including Trump himself, and Democrats have used the mugshot raise funs from voters.

“The Democrats have overplayed their hand. They’ve done something that no one else has ever been able to do, and that’s make Trump a sympathetic character,” Watters concluded. “They’ve made him a martyr. And now I want to get arrested because I definitely need some sympathy.”

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

