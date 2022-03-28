Jesse Watters Says Will Smith Slap is ‘First Time I’ve Seen the Media Cover Black-on-Black Crime’

Fox News host Jesse Watters quipped that the furor surrounding Will Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars is the only time he has ever seen the media cover “black-on-black crime.”

Smith dominated headlines since Sunday night when he slapped Rock and also screamed profanities at him at the 94th Academy Awards.

Rock joked that Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, reminded him of Demi Moore’s character from the film G.I. Jane, due to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

On Monday’s The Five, panelists discussed the viral saga.

Piers Morgan, who appeared as a guest panelist on the show Monday, compared Smith’s behavior to that of a cowboy in a film defending the honor of his wife.

Morgan concluded he did not know if he would have handled the situation the way Smith did. Watters then cut in.

“It’s one thing when a cowboy says it, it’s another thing when a comedian says it,” Watters said. “You wouldn’t have done that, because you have class.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen the media cover black-on-black crime, so I’m actually quite surprised by this,” Watters said. “If Mel Gibson had done this, Nancy Pelosi would be kneeling in the capital right now. He would be the only guy not being allowed out on bail in L.A. County.”

Watters also stated:

The fact that the L.A. Sheriff didn’t haul this guy out of their at the next commercial break explains why they’re such a huge crime problem in this country, because you can just go up as an audience member I just cold cocked the comedian on live television and get away with it.

“A slap is more humiliating than a fist, you know it as a man and I know it as a man,” the Fox News host added.

Watters concluded he respects Rock for not pressing charges, and he also theorized the Smiths’ “open marriage” was behind the on-stage slap.

