Fox News’ The Five reacted to former President Barack Obama’s comments Wednesday afternoon on the killing of George Floyd and the protests going around the country, with one co-host calling his remarks “jarring.”

CNN and MSNBC aired the entirety of Obama’s address. Fox News did not, but showed parts of what Obama said to kick off the discussion. During the segment, some of the hosts made a point of clarifying they did not watch all of Obama’s remarks.

Watters weighed in with this:

“It was quite jarring to hear the black president talk about how racist the country is that elected him twice. And he was there for the last eight years and this country’s still racist, it’s systematically racist. I’m not sure what that means.”

He went on to mock Joe Biden’s proposals and say “no one has any ideas except yell, scream, be mad.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

