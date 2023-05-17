Jesse Watters Tells Co-Host That Billionaire George Soros Doesn’t Need Her ‘Protecting Him’ Before Immediately Defending Elon Musk

Jesse Watters told co-host Jessica Tarlov that a billionaire like George Soros doesn’t need her to defend him, only to immediately defend a much wealthier billionaire in Elon Musk.

Tarlov addressed Musk’s recent tweet about Soros where he compared him to the X-Men villain, Magneto. Like Soros, that character is Jewish and survived the Holocaust.

“Soros hates humanity,” tweeted Musk, who owns Twitter. The missive came shortly after it was publicly revealed the Democratic megadonor sold his stake in Tesla Motors, where Musk is CEO.

“You can make criticisms of [Soros],” Tarlov said. “But when he gets up there and he tweets that he is like Magneto, the Marvel villain who also was a Jewish person who survived the Holocaust, and then he says, ‘Soros hates humanity,’ and then ‘The Jews’ starts trending, you know exactly what you’re doing if you’re Elon Musk.'”

She added, “It’s beneath the genius of Elon Musk to be that petty and that lame.”

Watters scoffed at the notion the comparison could stoke anti-Semitism, telling Tarlov that Soros doesn’t need her help defending him.

“He’s also a billionaire,” Watters said. “He doesn’t need you, Jessica, protecting him.”

He then defended and praised Musk while citing his interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

“They usually interview CEOs, investors, tech analysts,” Watters continued. “This guy is a software developer and innovator. Usually, when you interview a businessman, he doesn’t share his opinion. He’s not gonna say or do anything that’s going to affect the bottom line. Elon’s brain is not like that. Elon is a creator. He is trying to put people in outer space. He doesn’t care about political correctness. This guy is about logic and that’s why, in all of his companies, he’s the creative force.”

During the CNBC interview, Musk suggested a mass shooter with Nazi tattoos who murdered non-Whites in Allen, Texas was not motivated by White supremacy.

Watch above via Fox News.

