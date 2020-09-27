Dr. Jill Biden shut down CNN’s Jake Tapper as he tried to ask her about the gaffes of her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, Tapper aired an interview he recently conducted with the former Second Lady, where she hyped up her husband’s upcoming debate performance and dismissed President Donald Trump’s attacks against her family. At one point, Tapper moved to inquire about her husband’s tendency to misspeak, but Dr. Biden stopped him cold and pronounced it a non-issue thanks to Trump’s behavior.

“Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe…” Tapper began.

“You can’t even go there,” Biden cut in. “After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word ‘gaffe.'”

“I can’t even say the word ‘gaffe?'” Tapper asked.

“Nope. Done. It’s gone,” Biden said. She finished by proclaiming it “Over! So over,” and Tapper moved on.

Watch above, via CNN.

