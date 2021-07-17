CNN’s Jim Acosta railed against President Joe Biden‘s unwillingness to eliminate the filibuster on Saturday, and condemned Donald Trump‘s lies about the election and Jan. 6 riot by referencing The Untouchables.

After opening his monologue with a clip of Biden taking “on the big lie and the insurrection,” Acosta criticized the president for telling people they “should be alarmed” about democracy, but not backing the elimination of the Senate filibuster.

“‘You should be alarmed’ the president said. Yet the president did not offer support for removing the legislative blockade in Congress — the filibuster — that’s standing in the way of laws that would safeguard our elections,” Acosta said. “The president appears to be holding out some hope he can work with Republican leaders Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).”

He continued: “Maybe that could happen on infrastructure. But a new bridge is not going to protect the Capitol. It’s more like the GOP has a bridge to sell you.”

Acosta then segued into rallying against Trump and his most ardent supporters.

“McCarthy just met with the insurrectionist-in-chief Donald Trump,” he began. “Apparently they spoke about the upcoming midterms, or as some of Trump’s allies may have on their calendar, the next insurrection.”

“Trump is still lying about the last election,” Acosta said before playing a clip of the former president speaking at CPAC.

“Given Trump’s love for lies like that [referring to his assertion there was “such love” during the Jan. 6 riot], delivering a speech about saving democracy without passing tough laws to protect elections is not going to be enough,” Acosta said. “To paraphrase the movie The Untouchables, it’s like bringing a knife to an insurrection.”

Acosta then talked about Trump’s response to the recent revelation that top U.S. general Mark Milley expressed concerns over a potential coup in the lead-up to Jan. 6.

“Trump did respond in a statement saying if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” Acosta said, calling it “very OJ Simpson.”

“Sounds like Simpson’s book, If I Did It,'” Acosta commented. “Can somebody let us know if Trump is spotted in a white Ford Bronco this weekend on the run with Rudy Giuliani? Perhaps they’ll be heading for the Four Seasons Landscaping company.”

Acosta finally circled back to his original point that Biden is not doing enough to safeguard democracy, referencing The Untouchables once again.

“The current president says American democracy is still being threatened,” he said. “Yes, it is being threatened by the former guy.”

“As Jim Malone would ask, what are you prepared to do?” he continued. “What is law enforcement prepared to do about Trump’s actions surrounding January 6th? What are Democrats prepared to do to protect our elections? What are you, the voter, prepared to do to hold accountable those politicians who choose Trump over American democracy?”

Watch above, via CNN

