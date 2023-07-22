Jim Acosta Ponders Whether Kennedy Family Tragedies Caused RFK Jr. To Believe In Conspiracy Theories

CNN anchor Jim Acosta suggested that the many tragic deaths of Kennedy family members may have played a role in Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. coming to believe in “conspiracy theories,” such as the ones he has espoused regarding covid vaccines.

Earlier this week, a report from the New York Post showed RFK Jr. floating a theory that Covid-19 was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

On Thursday, RFK Jr. appeared before the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, where he sparred with other Democratic lawmakers over his comments. The political scion claimed that he has “never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-Semitic.”

Acosta was joined on Saturday by American political scientist Larry Sabato on CNN to discuss the recent controversies involving Kennedy’s candidacy.

“I just have to ask you, because you have studied the Kennedys and you wrote the book about the Kennedy half century. Is there something that ties the tragedies of the Kennedy assassinations in the 1960s to what has become of RFK Jr.’s life, or is that just being too charitable,” Acosta asked Sabato.

“He’s a man. He should be held responsible for what he says,” the anchor added. “But it could it be that it was such an awful experience being RFK Jr. that he became this person with all of these theories. Like you said earlier, you’re not a psychiatrist. But does it somehow tie to these tragedies of the Kennedy family?”

Sabato dismissed the reasoning, adding that the Democratic candidate has a lot of family members who have not replicated his behavior.

“I don’t know why that would be a specific reason why he is doing the outlandish things he’s doing. You know, normally when you come across someone like that, you should feel sympathy for them and then you should ignore them,” Sabato concluded.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

