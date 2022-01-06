Jim Jordan Outraged at Kamala Harris for Comparing Capitol Riot to 9/11: ‘Tell That to the Son Whose Dad Was One of the Firefighters’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “disgusting” comparison of the Capitol riot to the Sept. 11 attacks and Pearl Harbor on Thursday.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity questioned Jordan about whether the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack was a “sham” whose “only goal is to bludgeon Trump again with the hopes of purging him from any future political run?”

“Exactly right,” Jordan replied. “Shows how partisan it is and frankly how out of touch it is. Think about it Sean, we’ve had record crime, record inflation, record number of illegal immigrants enter the country over the last year.

“And what are the Democrats doing today? Oh they’re having the cast of Hamilton come sing a song on Zoom, for goodness sake.”

However, members of the Hamilton cast performing the song “Dear Theodosia” remotely was not what had Jordan so outraged.

“The most disgusting part of the day is what you referenced in your monologue,” Jordan said. “Where the vice president of the United States says January 6 was the equivalent to Pearl Harbor, was the equivalent to 9/11.”

Harris remarked on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot that “certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were, and what they were doing, when our democracy came under assault.

“Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory: December 7th, 1941, September 11th, 2001, and January 6th, 2021.”

Jordan responded: “Tell that to the granddaughter whose grandfather gave his life on D-Day. Tell that to the son whose dad was one of the firefighters who went into the tower on 9/11. Or frankly, tell that to Max Soviak‘s family… one of the 13 people who gave his life for our country this summer.”

“This is from the same lady who was raising money to bail people out of jail who attacked law enforcement in the summer of 2020,” Jordan added. “Go tell that to those individuals. That’s how ridiculous and out of touch the Democrats are.”

