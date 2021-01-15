Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Dirty Deeds-Doer’ Rudy Giuliani For Getting Snubbed By Trump

Jimmy Kimmel mocked “number one dirty deeds-doer” Rudy Giuliani for reportedly getting snubbed by President Donald Trump in his last week in office.

Trump is reportedly telling his aides not to pay Giuliani for his failed attempt at overturning the 2020 election and is also demanding to oversee the approval of any reimbursements of the lawyer’s travel expenses.

Giuliani had been traveling around the country since November to testify in front of swing state lawmakers in order to carry out Trump’s voter fraud claims.

“Rudy Giuliani traveled around the world,” the host said on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “He went from being America’s mayor to the parking lot of a dildo store trying to dig up dirt for Trump. The only dirt he could find was coming out of his hair, but what does he get for his troubles? Not paid for the work he did.”

Giuliani may be the most recent Trump team member to get thrown under the bus, but he’s certainly not the first, the host noted, pointing to Trump’s alleged feud with Vice President Mike Pence.

“But this is what Trump does. Even if you don’t jump ship, sooner or later he’ll throw you off it,” Kimmel quipped.

“Trump doesn’t want to pay that,” Kimmel added after noting that Giuliani’s rate is reportedly $20,000 per day. “He could’ve hired Gary Busey for a hundred bucks to do the same thing.”

Kimmel said that Trump is allegedly screening Giuliani’s calls, joking that the only way for the lawyer to summon the president now is by saying “his name three times in a mirror.”

“Working for Trump and expecting to get paid is like having dinner with Chris Christie and expecting a doggie bag,” Kimmel joked, later adding, “I wonder who leaked this story. Maybe it was Giuliani’s head.”

“And then there’s Michael Cohen who took out a mortgage on his house to pay off Donald Trump’s mistress,” he said. “What did he get? He got prison. Look out Eric and Junior, you two are next!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]