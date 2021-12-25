Joe and Jill Biden Salute U.S. Armed Forces in Christmas Day Address: ‘We’re Grateful For Your Courage’

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden honored America’s armed service members in a Christmas Day message to all 6 branches of the military.

The Bidens and their new puppy, Commander Biden, spoke from the auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and they began by offering their apologies to the troops who couldn’t be home for the holidays.

“We are sorry,” Mrs. Biden said. “One of the things we know — because we are a military family — we know what it’s like to have you, our loved ones serving and being away during the holidays. So I’m sorry you have to be away. We know what it’s like for your families to have that empty seat at the table like we had.”

The Bidens continued by offering their sympathies to military families who experienced with the same separation they’ve felt during the holidays seasons. The president spoke of how those feelings were particularly poignant during birthdays and family celebrations of all kinds.

“As your commander in chief, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Biden said. “It’s a poor substitute for what you’re missing, but I understand. I just want you to know how much we care. We’re grateful for your courage, your sacrifice. Not only your sacrifice, but your families’ sacrifice. The holidays really bring into sharp focus being apart is just part of the job. But it’s a hard part of the job. It’s who you guys are…You are the solid steel spine of the nation. You really are.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

