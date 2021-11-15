‘I’m Getting Worried’: Joe Biden Awkwardly Jokes First Lady Has Been Traveling a Lot with Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman

During Monday’s signing ceremony for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden joked he was “worried” about all the traveling First Lady Jill Biden was doing with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in an effort to sell the plan.

The $1.2 trillion piece of legislation was passed by the Senate in August, but only passed the House earlier this month after House progressives caved on their demand that the Senate first pass a social spending bill first.

Biden addressed a gathering outside the White House on a chilly Monday afternoon and made a case that bipartisanship isn’t dead in Washington. He thanked several people including the First Lady, Harris, and Emhoff, whom he mistakenly referred to as the “second husband” instead of the Second Gentleman:

We can deliver real results for real people. We see in ways that really matter each and every day to each person out there. And we’re taking a monumental step forward to build back better as a nation. I want to thank everyone who helped make this happen. Vice President Harris, my cabinet members, my White House team, Jill, Doug, our first lady and our–our first lady and second husband. No, I’m joking. These guys travel all over the country together. I’m getting worried, you know? And Doug is one hell of a lawyer besides.

Biden also thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and a host of other lawmakers for helping the bill pass. The president had no similar “worries” about them.

Watch above via CNN.

